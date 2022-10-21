Michael “Mike” Eugene Lemaster, 65, of Mansfield, passed away at Crystal Care of Mansfield on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Mike was born on August 2, 1957 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Billy and Beulah (Setser) Lemaster. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. Mike loved the Lord and enjoyed attending Paradise Church where he was a member. He could be found often studying in his Bible. He valued laughter, and he was always joking to spread joy. A handy man, Mike was always tinkering on his cars, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mike leaves behind his children, Michael (Heather) Lemaster, Wendy Lemaster, and Caleb Copeland; many grandchildren; his sister, Vicky (Michael) Jackson; his nephew, Mitchell Conn; and a great-nephew, Raidyn Lemaster.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jane (Masters) Lemaster; his daughter, Maggie Copeland; his sister, Deborah Eller; and a brother, Mitchell Lemaster.
Family and friends may visit from 9:00-10:00 am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Jay Hill will officiate funeral services beginning immediately at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.