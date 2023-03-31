Debbi_Watkins_Michael_L._Swanger_f52e9bfb-73d4-459b-8e81-4635ad50c45c_img

Michael L. Swanger

Michael L. Swanger passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born February 25, 1948, to Arthur and Bonnie (Joseph) Swanger. He was a lifelong resident of Mansfield. Mike graduated from Madison High School in 1966 and served in the U. S. Army from 1968-1970 with an honorable discharge.

Mike was retired from Uncle Bill’s and Shaffer Valve (Emerson) after 25 years each. He also worked at A.M.F. and Foodtown. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball, bowling and all television sports. Mike was most proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Swanger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.