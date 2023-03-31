Michael L. Swanger passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born February 25, 1948, to Arthur and Bonnie (Joseph) Swanger. He was a lifelong resident of Mansfield. Mike graduated from Madison High School in 1966 and served in the U. S. Army from 1968-1970 with an honorable discharge.
Mike was retired from Uncle Bill’s and Shaffer Valve (Emerson) after 25 years each. He also worked at A.M.F. and Foodtown. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball, bowling and all television sports. Mike was most proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Mike was married to Linda (Rodriguez) Close Swanger on July 15, 2014. He and his first wife, Beverly (Stitt) Fasig, had two daughters: Sara Smith (Brice) of Mansfield and Mandy Drugan (Jesse) of Delaware. They each have two daughters, Gabrielle and Abigail Smith and Ariah and Aleah Clow. Michael had three stepchildren, Amy Close, Joe Close, Julie Gove and four step- grandchildren.
Michael had four siblings, Larry (Bonnie) Swanger, Tim (Gina) Swanger of Mansfield, Mark (Joyce) Swanger of Columbus, and Sue (Joe) McGregor of Fredericktown and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother and father; and two nephews, Bret Swanger and Bronson Radebaugh.
Honoring Mike’s wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.
