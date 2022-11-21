Michael L. Blaising

Michael Lee Blaising ,80 of Crestline, passed away from Alzheimer disease on November 18,2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Mike was born in Crestline, on September 12, 1942 to the late Louise (Keller) Poth and Michael Lee Bibich. He married Cara Lynn Sharp on November 26, 1962, and she survives.
Mike is survived by three children; Tara (Richard) Massie, Sherri (Mike) Dyer, and Rodney (Michelle) Blaising. Five grandchildren; Drew and Lauren Hoffer, Abigail and Samuel Blaising, and Nicholas Dyer. Two great-grandchildren; Madison Carroll and Braxton Hoffer. As well as his companion Labrador retriever Macy, who never left his side. A sister Carol Nusser of Jefferson City, Missouri survives. Mike was also preceded in death by siblings; James, Eugene, and John Blaising, Evelyn Nickler, and Mary Jackson.
Mike graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1961. He began his career as a carryout boy at Tracy & Avery in Crestline. In addition he worked for Lake End Sales as a salesman. He continued in the grocery business working as a manager for FoodTown, Kroger, and Geyers before retiring in 2006 after 45 years. He was nominated for a national community service award by his employer in 1994 and 1997.
A father of three, he was very active in his children and grandchildren’s lives, especially their sports endeavors. His life’s work was “making Crestline a better place”. His contributions to the community of Crestline span more than 42 years, including appointment to the Crestline Zoning board in the late 70’s. In 1978, appointed to the Crestline Park Board. He began 23 years of service as councilman in 1992. He was proud that he never solicited or campaigned, nor put up a sign. The community embraced Mike and his accomplishments. He helped raise funding for the Hutson stadium locker and weight rooms. He began the Crestline Swimming pool renovation project in 1995. The “Field of Dreams” baseball/softball complex completion in 2000. Served on the Lowe-Volk Park project from idea to realization. As a Crestline Athletic booster, he was involved in many fundraising efforts for the community and schools over the years.
He received the Good Neighbor Award from the Leo Council of the Crestline Knights of Columbus in 1989. He was awarded the Hump Hagan Award for “contributions to the community of Crestline, Ohio” in 1996. He received a certificate of recognition “for conscientious and dedicated community service” by the Galion branch of the Modern Woodsmen of America Society in 1996. He was inducted into the Crestline Sports Hall of Fame for his work on the many sports projects for Crestline youth and schools.
He always wanted things better for the kids as well as the adults. His greatest hope is that his successors have the desire and best interest of the community in mind to continue to idealize dreams and make thinks happen. He would say its all the “we’s of the world, pulling together to get things done”.
Mike was a member of Crestline St. Joseph’s Church, Crestline VFW Post # 2920, and Crestline Fraternal Order of Eagles, and was a multi-gallon blood donor.
Friends may call on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm, where vigil service will take place at 7:45pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crestline. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crestline St. Joseph’s School and Michael Gottfried’s ”TEAM FOCUS” c/o Michael Gottfried 56 Pine Drive Crestline Ohio 44827”, a comprehensive mentoring program for fatherless boys and young men.
Those wishing to share a memory of Mike or send condolences to the Blaising family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., is honored to serve the family of Michael L. Blaising.
