Michael J. Kovinchick

Michael J. Kovinchick, 80, of Ashland, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at The Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.  Born March 22, 1942 in Mansfield, he was the son of Peter Kovinchick, Sr. and Mary (Kudika) Kovinchick.  He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and retired from Moritz Concrete and Anderson’s Towing.

Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dollie (Au) Kovinchick; his children, Tony (Lisa) Kovinchick of Marysville, Samantha (Steve) Curmode of Powell, Jerry (Brenda) Mitchell of Danville, and Lynn Mitchell (Doug Washington) of Columbus; grandchildren, Colin and Brenden Kovinchick, Madeline Curmode, and Jayson (Emily) Mitchell; great-grandchild, Carson Mitchell; two sisters, Penny (Ralph) Kelsey of Mansfield and Patricia Hamilton of Mobile, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

