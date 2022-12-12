Michael J. Kovinchick, 80, of Ashland, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at The Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 22, 1942 in Mansfield, he was the son of Peter Kovinchick, Sr. and Mary (Kudika) Kovinchick. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and retired from Moritz Concrete and Anderson’s Towing.
Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dollie (Au) Kovinchick; his children, Tony (Lisa) Kovinchick of Marysville, Samantha (Steve) Curmode of Powell, Jerry (Brenda) Mitchell of Danville, and Lynn Mitchell (Doug Washington) of Columbus; grandchildren, Colin and Brenden Kovinchick, Madeline Curmode, and Jayson (Emily) Mitchell; great-grandchild, Carson Mitchell; two sisters, Penny (Ralph) Kelsey of Mansfield and Patricia Hamilton of Mobile, AL; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Peter, Paul and Judy.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Kindred Hospice and The Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
There will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd. Ste 3, Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050-3944. Burial with military honors will be held at a later time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
