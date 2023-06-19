Michael G. Truax, 83, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Sunday, June 18, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born in Lucas, Ohio on August 23, 1939 to the late Marshall Mann Jr. and Kathleen Elizabeth (Bartels) Truax.
Mike was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Germany. He was the president and majority owner of The Astro Pool Company, Inc. for 52 years. He enjoyed working and was known for his extraordinary work ethic. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and golf. He was an avid sports fan of collegiate and professional football. Mike was a longtime and regular contributor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He was a member of the AMVETS, American Legion Post #535 in Bellville, Moose Lodge and Sons of Italy.
Mike is survived by his children, Steven B. (Beth) Truax, Charles “Chuck” P. (Christi) Truax, Michael “Anthony” (Susan) Truax, Elizabeth “Liz” H. (Ryan Lambert) Salas and Vince O. (Kary) McCourt; grandchildren, Tyler (Trinity) Clow, Matthew (Sasha) Truax, Kelsie (Michael) Frech, Gabriella (Ben) Salas, Maci (Jansen) Robertson, Taylor Salas, Kayge (Megan) Truax, Kaitlyn (Curtis) Truax, Korianne (Nathan) Truax, Michael C. Truax, Brittany (Steve) Hobson, Kaylyn (Jon) Anderson, Nickolas (Sidney) Truax, Dianna Truax, Brenna Truax, Sophia McCourt and Liam McCourt; several great-grandchildren; cousins, Marshall Truax and James Truax; and beloved special friends, Barbara Truax, Deb Lewis, Robert “Bato” Harris, Richard (Heidi) Lewis, Kevin Lewis, Melissa (Andrew) Edwards, Michelle (Tyler) Lewis, Mike (Tonya) Lewis and Tabitha Lewis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Truax, Donna Jean Lock, Marshall M. Truax and George Truax.
The family will receive family and friends from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 beginning at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
