Michael Floyd "Mike" Huttleston

Michael Floyd “Mike” Huttleston, age 79, of Shelby, died Monday evening, May 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Mike was born on January 2, 1944 in Cortland, New York to the late Lewis Henry and Florence Lucille (Kennedy) Huttleston. Mike was a lifelong restauranteur working in country clubs in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. He, together with his wife, Gretchen, owned the Shiloh Diner. He loved serving and feeding his community with his family- a family that included many. Mike was an active volunteer with the Plymouth FFA teaching students about cooking, food safety, and life. He also contributed his time to the Shiloh Area Food Pantry and loved to make everyone laugh. Mike changed lives as a member of AA where he gave his testimony to many. He was sober for over 18 years and told his story to whoever would listen- never judging and always encouraging.

