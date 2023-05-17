Michael Floyd “Mike” Huttleston, age 79, of Shelby, died Monday evening, May 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Mike was born on January 2, 1944 in Cortland, New York to the late Lewis Henry and Florence Lucille (Kennedy) Huttleston. Mike was a lifelong restauranteur working in country clubs in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. He, together with his wife, Gretchen, owned the Shiloh Diner. He loved serving and feeding his community with his family- a family that included many. Mike was an active volunteer with the Plymouth FFA teaching students about cooking, food safety, and life. He also contributed his time to the Shiloh Area Food Pantry and loved to make everyone laugh. Mike changed lives as a member of AA where he gave his testimony to many. He was sober for over 18 years and told his story to whoever would listen- never judging and always encouraging.
Mike will be missed by many and cherished by his family. Survivors include his wife, Gretchen (Holmes) Huttleston, whom he wed on December 31, 1989; three daughters: Amy Lombardo (David Dowling) of Philadelphia, PA, Megan (Ian) Huttleston Hurd of Lima, and Anne Marie “Mia” Huttleston (Joe Green) of Bellingham, WA; son in law: Paul Lombardo; granddaughter: Sophie Bridget Lombardo; brothers: James Henry (Christine) Huttleston and Edwin Asa (Kelly) Huttleston both of Phoenix, AZ; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Sue Ann.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where a celebration of life will immediately follow at 7 pm. Pastor Diana Seaman will officiate and guests are encouraged to come with a story to share. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh Area Food Pantry, Plymouth FFA Alumni, or Alcoholics Anonymous and left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.