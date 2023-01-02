Debbi_Watkins_Michael_Eugene_Mellick_fdd6ebe2-1819-460d-9c39-c839e76b68bf_img

Michael Eugene Mellick

Michael Eugene Mellick, 73 years old, went to be with the Lord while at home on Friday, December 30, 2022, after an extended illness.

He and his twin brother, Mark, were born to Robert and Betty (Weidner) Mellick on July 16, 1949. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High and later joined the US Air Force. After returning home from his military service, he moved to Atlanta, George, where he worked for Dr. Weiss making eyeglasses for 13 years. While in Atlanta, Mike met and married his wife Linda McClary. In 2013, he and his wife returned to Mansfield to live closer to family, especially his elderly mother, Betty.

