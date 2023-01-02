Michael Eugene Mellick, 73 years old, went to be with the Lord while at home on Friday, December 30, 2022, after an extended illness.
He and his twin brother, Mark, were born to Robert and Betty (Weidner) Mellick on July 16, 1949. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High and later joined the US Air Force. After returning home from his military service, he moved to Atlanta, George, where he worked for Dr. Weiss making eyeglasses for 13 years. While in Atlanta, Mike met and married his wife Linda McClary. In 2013, he and his wife returned to Mansfield to live closer to family, especially his elderly mother, Betty.
Mike enjoyed putting large puzzles together; several were framed and hung in their home. He also enjoyed making wreaths out of pinecones. He loved the Lord and spent time reading His word in his free time. Mike enjoyed spending time with his dog, Spike, and watching his Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Linda McClary; sister, Pam Richter of Mansfield; cherished nephews and nieces, Michael Richter of Mansfield, Brian Richter of Westerville, April Christiansen of Cedar Park, TX, and Amber Mellick of Denver, CO; and several grand nieces and nephews.
At this time, there will be no service. A private family celebration of life will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
