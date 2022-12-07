Michael E. Shrock, Jr., 37, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with his mother, brother, and son by his side.
Michael was born October 1, 1985, in Shelby, to Michael E. Sr. and Pamela (Wyrick) Shrock. He graduated from Madison High School in 2004. He loved gummies, especially gummy bears and hoarding packets of hot sauce from Taco Bell. Michael had a good niche for remodeling and the ability for recognizing fine detail. He was a caring, helpful, easy-going person, and was very well liked. Michael was selfless and thought of others before himself. He was a very willing person who liked to take on challenges. His niece, Lexy, always wanted to ride quads with Michael first before riding with her dad. His nephew, Soli, always said Michael was a very chatty person. He was a very good mechanic and could fix a vehicle with minimal effort. He loved music and had a collection of guitars. Michael loved his 1970 Monte Carlo, and he could quote almost any Will Ferrell movie. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Michael “Eric” Shrock, III; mother, Pamela Shrock; brother, Matt (Becky) Shrock; niece, Lexys Shrock; grandparents, Donald Gary and Mary Shrock; numerous aunts and uncles; great-uncle, Randy Shrock; lifelong friends, Zack and Josh; and very special friend “Bago” Jess.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael E. Shrock, Sr.; grandparents, Esther and Harold Wyrick; great-grandparents, Don and Nola Shrock and Clyde and Emma Mentzer; and uncle, Brian Shrock.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
