Michael Burgett, (Mike) also known as “Burgee” or “Wheels” from his softball and soccer days. On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, a huge hole was created in our hearts when the Lord called him home. Mike 59, passed away peacefully and comfortably in his home with his beloved wife, son, and mother by his side.
Mike was one of the kindest and gentlest souls to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was born on Sunday, July 14, 1963, in Wooster, OH to Alvie and Sandy (Carter) Burgett. Mike grew up in Shreve, Big Prairie, and Hayesville, Ohio. Attended Hillsdale Schools through Jr. High and graduated from Temple Christian School Class of 1981.
His family attended Maranatha Baptist Church in Hayesville, where he met the love of his life, Tricia Lewis. The two were married June 22, 1991, Mike and Tricia were inseparable and always living life to the fullest. Mike and Tricia’s son, Jake, was his pride and joy. We know Jacob will miss his dad, but we pray Mike’s presence will be felt in every joyful event and guide him through with the solid advice he gave Jake every day.
Serving and getting to work with the teens at Mansfield Baptist Temple for over 12 years was one of the best times of Mike and Tricia’s lives. Many of the teens became like their own children. They traveled often with their extended family and friends, attended concerts, went walking together daily, loved camping, boating, fishing, playing cards, bonfires, bowling, game nights, loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes play football, even started up the yearly hog roast tradition at the lake, midnight golf cart ride shenanigans and so much more! Mike was a great, easy-going guy who always went the extra mile, working over, helping however he could, and giving to others.
His work career began at Muskingum Watershed, Charles Mill Lake for 5 years. Faultless Rubber (Abbott Labs/Hospira) for 20 years until the factory shutdown. Middleton Mechanical for 3 years until he was hired by NiSource Columbia Gas for 12 years. Mike loved his job; he was a hard-working guy and loved to provide for his family.
Words just cannot express how greatly Mike will be missed. He is survived by his forever sweetheart, girlfriend and wife of 35 years, Tricia. His son, Jacob. His mother, Sandy Burgett, siblings Teresa Walsh, Harrison (Darla) Burgett, and Pamela Burgett. In-laws Ron and Bev Lewis, SIL Christal (Jeff) Smith, SIL Heather Lewis (BIL Dusty) and BIL Ryan Lewis. Several Uncles & Aunts and adored by many nieces and nephews.
His dad, Alva, grandparents, uncles, and aunts greeted him in Heaven.
Mike’s wishes were to be cremated. We will have A Celebration of Life at 12:30pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Charles Mill Lake Park, large pavilion. No entry charge to the park. Please bring along a picture and/or written memory (for the family to add to a scrapbook) of a happy time you recall of Mike as we remember and celebrate the life of an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, co-worker, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help his family cover expenses or make donations to the Ashland County Cancer Association in Memory of Michael Burgett as they were such a blessing to his family during this exceedingly difficult time.
