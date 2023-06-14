Merle E. “Smitty” Smith, 77, passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Harry Edward and Laura Bell (Hupp) Smith on October 1, 1945 in Woodsfield, Ohio.
On December 26, 1978 he married the love of his life, JoAnn Simmering. The two shared 44 wonderful years of marriage with lots of laughter and memories.
Merle retired from General Motors after working as a maintenance welder for 34 years. Both inside and outside of work he was known as the go to man to fix or build just about anything. He served in the Army National Guard, and was a member of the VFW Post 5105 and lifetime member of the Amvets Post 31.
In his spare time, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved to teach all his grandkids the right way to hunt and fish. Merle also enjoyed watching NASCAR races and his favorite westerns on TV.
Merle is survived by his loving wife JoAnn Smith, son Kirk (Sandy) Smith, daughters LaTisha Alterio and Tasha Hall, grandchildren Kayleb Hall, Preston Alterio, Kyler Hall, Xavier Alterio, Kennedy Hall, Andrew Mattone, J.T. Mattone, and Savannah Coffman, five great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Christine Steinman, two brothers, and 3 sisters.
The Smith family will receive guests on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 5-7 pm at the Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Ave Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Shauck Cemetery.
