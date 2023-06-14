Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Merle_E._"Smitty"_Smith_9403d8c6-02bf-403e-bd34-ac6b0e38d850_img

Merle E. "Smitty" Smith

Merle E. “Smitty” Smith, 77, passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Harry Edward and Laura Bell (Hupp) Smith on October 1, 1945 in Woodsfield, Ohio.

On December 26, 1978 he married the love of his life, JoAnn Simmering. The two shared 44 wonderful years of marriage with lots of laughter and memories.

