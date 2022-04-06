Merle D. Shaffner, 85, of Bellville passed away February 8, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born May 3, 1936, to Charles and Wilma Mae (Stauffer) Shaffner in Richland County, OH.
At the age of 16, Merle was chosen by his typing teacher to take a pert-time billing clerk position with Norwalk Transportation Co. After graduating from Union High School, He continued his education with DeVry University, obtaining an Associate Degree in Business. He continued working in the Freight Transportation Industry as dispatcher and later into management positions. Eventually he obtained his Freight Broker License and acquired his own Freight Transportation Company, which he was very proud of. Merle made many friends with the truck driving community, from customers to drivers, the numbers are countless the amount of people he knew.
Merle was a veteran, serving as a National Guardsman, with the 164th Weather Flight at Etain Air Base, France. He was also a member of the NRA and the Fraternal Order of Eagle. Merle enjoyed weekly fellowship meetings withy friends. Merle was a quiet person, although when he opened up, he always had wonderful stories, from growing up as a kid in WWII to his love for growing vegetables, and occasionally sharing a funny trucker story.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Nancy Thomas Bastings.
Merle is survived by his wife, Heidi (Woll) Shaffner, his two sons, Jeff and Rob and their spouses; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his sister, Betty, and several nieces and nephews. Also, to mention several of his wife Heidi’s family that also considered him Grandpa and loved him dear as well.
The family will be having several private services at later dates. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Ohio Animal Shelter. Merle loved dogs and pets of all kinds.
Be well Merle, aka Dave, you will be dearly missed by so many, and dearly remembered through loving memories.
