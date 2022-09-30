Maurice “Moe” L. Zody, 81, of Mansfield Ohio, passed away on Thursday September 29, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born in Lucas, Ohio to the late Charles V. and Margaret Zody on April 21, 1942.
Maurice was a graduate of Lucas High School, where he met the love of his life, and wife of 59 years Nancy (Porch) Zody, who preceded him in 2020. After school Moe went to work for J&B Acoustical in Lexington, OH and then in 1981 went out on his own and started MOES Acoustics, Inc. After 35 years in business, he retired in 2016. He was a longtime member of Westbrook Country Club and always enjoyed a challenging round with many good friends he met there. When he wasn’t on the links or working in the yard, he might be found hustling his buddies in a game of pool or black jack, or simply kicking back and taking in a ball game.
He is survived by his son, Scott Zody of Wadsworth, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer Zody of Gainesville, GA; and his nieces and nephews and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held Saturday October 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Home, 98 S. Diamond Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Southern Care Hospice Foundation. Checks should be written out to Southern Care hospice and mailed to 2291 W 4 Street Suite G, Ontario OH 44906.
