Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born December 19, 1939, in Clintwood, Virginia, to Hershel and Wealtha (Edwards) Yates. She belonged to Little Washington First Congregational Church. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting games. Sue also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cav’s, Indians, and Browns. She like to watch birds and loved her flowers.
She is survived by three children, Rayetta (Kenneth) Malone, Louise (Brad) Remy, and Geneva Powers all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Curtis (Madgie) Remy, Kaley (Marco) Ramos, Dakota (Samantha) Powers, Dean (Taci) Malone, and Daryl (Jessica) Malone; great-grandchildren, Carter, Aiden, Kylie, Allie, Paige, Liberty, and one on the way; two brothers-in-law, Larry Jones of Richmond, VA and James Foster of Mansfield; in-laws, Nina Delaney, Gail (Curtis) Deel, Ronnie (Carolyn) Delaney, Johney Delaney, and Debbie (Bill) Powers, all of Clintwood, VA, Phyllis (Jack) Anderson of Abingdon, VA, Mac Delaney of Clintwood, VA, and Alta Edwards Abingdon, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Kelver Delaney on December 6, 2014; grandson, Brandon Remy; her parents; two brothers, Gaither Yates and Bobby Yates; three sisters, Bonnie Belcher, Betty Foster, and Pauline Jones; brothers-in-law, Charlie Delaney and Roger Edwards; and special niece, Donna Dixon.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, LTD., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lantz Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903.
