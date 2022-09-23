Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Mattie_Sue_(Yates)_Delaney_906ccba5-ca47-4fd4-935a-2cd2afb34ab8_img

Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney

Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born December 19, 1939, in Clintwood, Virginia, to Hershel and Wealtha (Edwards) Yates.  She belonged to Little Washington First Congregational Church.  She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting games.  Sue also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cav’s, Indians, and Browns.  She like to watch birds and loved her flowers.

