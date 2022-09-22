Matthew Michael Patzak II of Ashland passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at UH Samaritan Hospital.
Born October 7, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, he graduated from Lexington High School in 1993 and attended Madison Adult Education Mechanical School. Matt was an amazing mechanic who could fix anything. He worked as a maintenance technician at Charles River Labs for over 12 years.
Many words describe Matt: helpful, smart, talented, generous, hardworking and empathetic. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. Matt played bass guitar and, at one point in his life, was a member of a heavy metal rock band. His talents were endless and he had an adventurous spirit. Matt enjoyed his Kawasaki motorcycle riding through Mohican State Park watching the sunsets. He worked at Snow Trails for many years where he was able to enjoy one of his favorite hobbies, snowboarding. Matt and his dad shared a love of Indy 500 racing and had been attending races since Matt was 18 years old. Twenty-nine years of enjoying each other and sharing a common interest were priceless.
Matt is survived by his father, Matthew Patzak; mother, Georgeann (Aaron) Patzak; sisters, Michelle (Andy) Cook, Darla (Mike) Cortez and Vicky (Ron) Leehneer; two step sisters, Kimberly (Dan) Wigal and Kelly Sandal (Tom Leech); aunt, Cheryl Figuero; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and stepmother, Patricia Patzak.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Celebrant Mark Dettmer presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
