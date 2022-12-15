Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Matthew_"Matt"__Clapper_47ab0b8a-fd39-4d05-885b-db282ef033ab_img

Matthew "Matt" Clapper

Matthew James Clapper, 63, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022 at home. He was born on August 19, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio to James Richard and Patricia Jean (Poff) Clapper. After graduating from Madison Comprehensive High School in 1977, Matt went on to work at General Motors for 28 years until his retirement in 2014.

On November 8, 1997, Matt married the love of his life Tammy Dee (Risinger) Clapper. For 25 years the pair shared a home full of laughter, love, and family.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Clapper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.