Matthew "Matt" Clapper

Matthew James Clapper, 63, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022 at home. He was born on August 19, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio to James Richard and Patricia Jean (Poff) Clapper. After graduating from Madison Comprehensive High School in 1977, Matt went on to work at General Motors for 28 years until his retirement in 2014.
On November 8, 1997, Matt married the love of his life Tammy Dee (Risinger) Clapper. For 25 years the pair shared a home full of laughter, love, and family.
In his junior high years Matt enjoyed dog racing, his favorite dog being Danny. His love of racing carried over to racing cars during his high school years, he had a red beauty that was his pride and joy. Being a hard worker from an early age, he often helped with his family’s formerly owned business at Mobil Gas Station on State Route 430 which is now called Sunoco.
Matt was an avid outdoorsman, in the summer months if you could not find him at home, he was undoubtedly at his second home, the Clearfork Campgrounds. The campgrounds were his favorite summer time location, enjoying spending time with his family and friends he met throughout the years. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish, boat, ride his four-wheeler, and tinkering around in his garage. Matt also enjoyed vacations with his family, one of his greatest adventures was going out west to Wyoming with his brother Mark. Above all else though he was an amazing husband who loved his family, especially his grandchildren- they were the beat of his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife Tammy Dee Clapper of Mansfield, his mother Patricia Clapper of Butler, children Katie Swanger Ratcliff of Lexington, Keith Swanger of Bellville, Levi (Tina) Swanger of Mansfield, and Keelie (Ryan) Lawhorn of Ontario, grandchildren Kaleb Swanger, Hayden and Wyatt Ratcliff, Brayden Swanger, Jeff Whisler, Lucas and Barrett (Bear) Swanger, and Aubrynn, Karsynn, Ellie, Emma, and Jhett Lawhorn, sister Lisa (Tony) Morelli of Mansfield, brother Mark Clapper of Butler, numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as special friends Rod Ruehle, Frank Snyder, Coop, and all of his friends at Clearfork Campgrounds.
He is preceded in death by his father James Clapper, paternal grandparents Lloyd and Polly Clapper, maternal grandparents Paul and Elizabeth Sigler, father-in-law and mother-in-law LaRonald and Barbara Risinger.
The Clapper family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the Snyder Funeral Homes Marion Avenue Chapel, and then again on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 starting at 10 am. A funeral service honoring Matt’s life will begin immediately after at 11 am. Burial to follow at Windsor Park Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Matt’s family, and encourage you to share a fond memory or a message of condolences at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Marion Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Clapper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.