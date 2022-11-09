Mary Thompson

Mary Kathryn Thompson, 96, of Crestline, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Broadway Creek Senior Living in Medina, OH.
Mary was born in Crestline, on July 2, 1926, to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Yeitter) Poffenbaugh. She married Arthur “Art” Thompson on November 23, 1950, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2015.
Mary graduated first in her class, at Crestline High School, Class of 1944, and then attended Ashland College. She was employed as the secretary and bookkeeper at the Crestline Public Schools until her retirement in 1989. Mary also served as treasurer for the Board of Education. Both Mary and Art were avid campers, visiting 45 states in total. Mary loved to travel and was a member of the Airstream Club- WBCCI (Wally Byam Caravan Club International). She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, refinishing antiques, and sewing, creating over 40 quilts. She was also musically talented and played the organ and piano for Trinity Lutheran Church.
Mary is survived by three children; James Thompson, Crestline; Diane (Denny) Sedwick, Cambridge; and Darlene (Jack) Smarto, Medina; five grandchildren; Jay (Allison) Fordyce, Shelby, Matthew Thompson, Columbus, Kyle (Amanda) Fordyce, Elida, Lindsay (Danny) Tomovski, Washington Twp., MI, Nathan (Jordan) Carr, Chagrin Falls; nine great-grandchildren; Olivia Fordyce, Will Fordyce, Lana Tomovski, Lennon Tomovski, Lia Tomovski, Wyatt Fordyce, Cora Fordyce, Ben Fordyce, and Primrose Fordyce.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her twin sister, Margery Swartz, and her brother, Donald Poffenbaugh.
Friends may call on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Mary or send condolences to the Thompson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Mary Kathryn Thompson.
