Mary Thompson

Mary Kathryn Thompson, 96, of Crestline, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Broadway Creek Senior Living in Medina, OH.

Mary was born in Crestline, on July 2, 1926, to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Yeitter) Poffenbaugh. She married Arthur “Art” Thompson on November 23, 1950, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2015.

