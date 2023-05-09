Hannah_Snyder_Wernecke_Mary_Suto_af679966-1818-4821-a8eb-25325b66c87f_img

Mary Suto

Mary Catherine Suto, 73, of Mansfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 4th, 2023, at her home. Born on June 19th, 1949, Mary was the daughter of Nick M. Pandelos and Catherine (Chrisagis) Pandelos DiLuzio, both of whom preceded her in death. 

Mary was a 1967 graduate of Clear Fork High School. She retired as an insurance agent from Western & Southern, and previously worked as a sales rep for health & beauty aids and as a manager for Frank’s Super Value.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Suto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.