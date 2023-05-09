Mary Catherine Suto, 73, of Mansfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 4th, 2023, at her home. Born on June 19th, 1949, Mary was the daughter of Nick M. Pandelos and Catherine (Chrisagis) Pandelos DiLuzio, both of whom preceded her in death.
Mary was a 1967 graduate of Clear Fork High School. She retired as an insurance agent from Western & Southern, and previously worked as a sales rep for health & beauty aids and as a manager for Frank’s Super Value.
She loved all animals, including strays, and was a regular at horse shows with her friend Laurie Hickox. She loved her dog Brownie, cat Julie, and many pets. Mary was an excellent cook and loved entertaining. She had a passion for flowers, spending time with her granddaughters, camping, taking long car rides, and going on vacation to Daytona Beach, FL, with her partner Rick, who was her everything. She also thoroughly enjoyed the annual family gathering in Tennessee with nieces and nephews from Columbus on Rick’s side of the family.
Mary is survived by the love of her life, Rick Ruehle, with whom she shared many happy memories. Mary was a devoted mother and Yia Yia [grandmother] who loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Steve Suto (girlfriend Angela Moyer) of Mansfield, and her granddaughters Kezaya and Calista Suto. She was a proud and loving presence in their lives and will be deeply missed. Her loving siblings, Mickey (Nina) Pandelos of Daytona Beach, FL, Christie Cecil of Bellville, and Alex Pandelos of Daytona Beach, FL, also survive her along with cherished friend and mother of her granddaughters Karen Farley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Johnny Pandelos and brother-in-law Mike Cecil.
Mary was a wonderful person, caring and always putting everyone else first. She will be remembered for her unwavering strength, kind heart, and generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Richland County Dog Shelter, 810 N. Home Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904.
