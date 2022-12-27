Mary Rose Will

Mary Rose Spangler Will, passed in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family on December 26, 2022. She was just shy of her 90th birthday.
Mary Rose was born on January 17, 1933 to Ambrose and Dolly Spangler. She was the sixth of nine children. Mary Rose was a resident of Shelby, Ohio the majority of her life. She was a 1950 Shelby graduate, a true Whippet through and through. Her favorite color was red. She was very fashion focused, always matching from head to toe.
Mary Rose worked at Shelby Mutual and later as a secretary for Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio State University. She continued her career as a secretary at Whitney Elementary School and Shelby Junior High where she later retired. She was a member of The Most Pure Heart of Mary.
Mary Rose married Duane Will on February 19, 1974. Together they enjoyed many decades at Bay Point in Marblehead, it was their “home away from home”. Mary Rose was quite the fisher(wo)man! She was also an excellent speller, with the most perfect penmanship. Her family brought her the most joy. Whether it was large Spangler family gatherings, visits with her children and grandchildren, or small play dates with her great-grandchildren; her humor and laughter were always present.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Karen Swank, Kathleen and Steve Hartings, step children and families Carolyn (Skip) Davis, Barb (Larry) Templeman, Mike (Karen) Will, sister Elinor Kelly, sister-in-law Joan Spangler, grandchildren Scott (Amy) Dennis, Wes Dennis, Brad (Lauren) Dennis, Kelsey (Drew) Neutzling, Karli (Dylan) Blevins, Isaac Swank, Derek Swank (fiancé Jessie), as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family friend Terri Perry, “Thursday’s with M.R. Facebook Followers” and special pet companion, Roxie.
Mary Rose wrote “I know there is a God, because just look at the beautiful snow scenes, the flowers in the spring and summer and the beautifully, colorful trees in the fall." She left earthside following a fierce, but beautiful snowstorm. She is now in the arms of those who have left before her; husband Duane, and sons Rick and Craig Dennis. She is also preceded in death by her parents, siblings Donna, Harold (Lovelle), Dean (Carolyn), Doris (Paul), Joyce (John), Richard and Shirley, and special nieces and nephews.
To know M.R. was to love her. She was witty and silly, she was understanding and kind. Her favorite song was “Let There Be Peace On Earth'' and she played her part well.
Friends can visit at The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Thursday, December 29, 2022 between 4 pm and 7 pm. A private family service will be held.
In place of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Shelby Academic Booster Club, Shelby Athletic Booster Club or the Shelby FFA.
