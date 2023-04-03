Hope_Hensley_Mary_Peterson_50cdfac6-50cb-4d94-9538-a1b5c36f8eb1_img

Mary Peterson

Mary Domenica (Tellaro) Peterson, 97, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home in Ohio on April 1, 2023. She was born July 13, 1925 in Farmington, IL to Dominic and Victoria (Rolando) Tellaro. Her parents immigrated to the United States from the town of Pratiglione in the Piedmonte region of Italy. 

Mary graduated with a B.S from Illinois State University and received a master’s degree from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. She taught for many years, mainly in the Peoria area. Mary had an inquisitive, caring soul. She had a love of literature, a wonderful sense of humor and an abiding loyalty to friends and family. 

