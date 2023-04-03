Mary Peterson

Mary Domenica (Tellaro) Peterson, 97, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home in Ohio on April 1, 2023. She was born July 13, 1925 in Farmington, IL to Dominic and Victoria (Rolando) Tellaro. Her parents immigrated to the United States from the town of Pratiglione in the Piedmonte region of Italy.
Mary graduated with a B.S from Illinois State University and received a master’s degree from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. She taught for many years, mainly in the Peoria area. Mary had an inquisitive, caring soul. She had a love of literature, a wonderful sense of humor and an abiding loyalty to friends and family.
She is survived by nephews, Richard (Karen) Sites and Jim (Tammy) Sites; niece, Vicki Perry; step-daughter, Mary Beth (Peterson) McAvoy; and a host of great-nephews, nieces and step-grandchildren, among others.
Mary’s first husband, Paul Van Pelt, passed away in 1991. She married John “Jack” Peterson in 1996. Jack passed away in 2008. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Frances (Tellaro) Sites and Gloria Tellaro (infant); stepson, Thomas Peterson; brother-in-law, Loren Sites; and her two canine companions, Tinkerbell and Snoopy.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Waterford in Mansfield and Gentiva Hospice of Mount Vernon, Ohio for their outstanding care of our amazing aunt and friend.
Per her wishes, no formal services will be held. She will be laid to rest privately at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Ridge Cemetery, 322 East Fort Street #101, Farmington, IL 65131, to assist in its upkeep. Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.