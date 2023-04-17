MANSFIELD: Mary M. Damron passed away peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023 in her Mansfield home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 96.
Mary was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 27, 1927, the only child to Wyllys and Vivien Rice Morris. She had a happy childhood in Minneapolis, a place she always loved. When she was sixteen, the family moved to Hinsdale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. After finishing high school there, she attended Denison University, Granville, Ohio. There she majored in chemistry, and also met her future husband, Carroll Damron, son of Dr. and Mrs. Carl Damron of Mansfield, Ohio. After she graduated in 1949, they were married. They settled in Cincinnati, Ohio for four years while he finished medical school, internship, and a residency in Anesthesiology. During this time, she worked at Cincinnati General Hospital in the Cardiac Lab research department. Here she assisted in the fluoroscopy room where the very early cardiac catheterizations were being performed entirely for research. She analyzed the blood samples which were drawn from the heart chambers, and compiled the results.
In 1953, they moved to Mansfield, Ohio, where Carroll went into general practice with his father, and later into Anesthesiology full time. Within the next 11 years, they had six children – three boys and three girls. Her family was, by far, the greatest highlight of her life – her greatest love and joy!
After the children were grown and on their own, she turned her attention to her lifelong love of music. With the loving encouragement of her husband, she pursued a dream she’d always had – that of playing the organ. For many years, she studied diligently with her teacher, Gene Love. Her hard work paid off when she was asked to play the Mighty Wurlitzer organ in front of audiences at the Renaissance Theatre. For 14 years she played many Brown Bag Concerts as well as pre-show and intermission performances and holiday shows. This was another highlight of her life. The pinnacle of her musical career was playing before the “Shawshank Redemption” premiere in 1994.
Over the years, she volunteered for numerous school activities and other organizations. She was a member of the Richland County Medical Society Auxiliary, and a member of the First Congregation Church where she served on the music committee. For many years, she enjoyed bowling, playing tennis and biking. One hobby was drawing floor plans and designing houses, notably their family home on Redwood Road and their charming cottage on Charles Mill Lake in Mansfield. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, at the family’s cottage, and traveling to visit them or vacationing with them. She always enjoyed getting together with friends for lunch and bridge, and attending performances at the theatre – musicals and symphonies.
Carroll passed away in April, 1996, her best friend, wonderful father and loving husband for 46 1/2 years. Her family is comforted knowing that after 27 long years apart, the two of them are at last together again.
Her grand and great-grandchildren will remember Mary as a warm and loving grandmother who enjoyed nothing more than spending hour after hour reading stories, doing puzzles, or playing endless rounds of Chinese checkers and hands of cards. As for her six children, they will each recall a kind and caring mother who was deeply involved in her children’s lives. She lovingly guided them with positivity and enthusiasm in all of their MANY pursuits. Although quiet modesty was one of Mary’s greatest traits, the pride she had in her children was immense.
Far above and beyond her many life accomplishments, Mary will be remembered for her sweet demeanor, and the way she sincerely cared for those around her. She never missed a birthday or an anniversary. Her lovingly worded cards and letters written in her beautiful penmanship will be sorely missed, as will her old school passion for perfect grammar and timely thank you notes. Dear and beloved, Godspeed, dear Mary, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She was so loved!
She is survived by her son, David Damron, and his wife, Kristy, of Mansfield, Ohio; grandson, Brant Hamel, his wife, Sarah, great-granddaughter, Jillian, great-grandson, Will of Raleigh, NC; granddaughter, Nicky, and her husband, David Liebner, great-grandson, Jonathan, of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Susan Damron and her spouse, Donna Bonifield, of San Francisco, California; daughter, Barbara Damron, of Mansfield, Ohio; son, Donald Damron, of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Debra, and her husband, Michael Morella, of Findlay, Ohio; son, Robert Damron, and his wife, Leah, and grandchildren, Griffin, Olivia, and Adeline, of Mequon, Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road. Pastor Brad Bunn will preside. The Damron family will receive guests in Blymyer Hall immediately following the service until 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church, The Renaissance Theatre, or Malabar Farm.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Damron family, share a message of support – and watch Mary’s tribute video – online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Damron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.