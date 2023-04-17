Todd_Snyder_Mary_M_Damron_496a4425-8390-47b5-82b0-cc3ac598c701_img

Mary M Damron

MANSFIELD:  Mary M. Damron passed away peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023 in her Mansfield home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 96.

Mary was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 27, 1927, the only child to Wyllys and Vivien Rice Morris. She had a happy childhood in Minneapolis, a place she always loved. When she was sixteen, the family moved to Hinsdale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. After finishing high school there, she attended Denison University, Granville, Ohio. There she majored in chemistry, and also met her future husband, Carroll Damron, son of Dr. and Mrs. Carl Damron of Mansfield, Ohio. After she graduated in 1949, they were married. They settled in Cincinnati, Ohio for four years while he finished medical school, internship, and a residency in Anesthesiology. During this time, she worked at Cincinnati General Hospital in the Cardiac Lab research department. Here she assisted in the fluoroscopy room where the very early cardiac catheterizations were being performed entirely for research. She analyzed the blood samples which were drawn from the heart chambers, and compiled the results.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Damron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.