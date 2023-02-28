Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Mary_L._(Smith)_Walters_27cddd33-17ce-43fd-bb7e-8de1d61347c3_img

Mary L. (Smith) Walters

Mary L. Walters, 95, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Mary was born on April 21, 1927, in Olive Hill, KY, to Stella Lawhorn and Edward Smith. She enjoyed reading the Bible and mystery books; playing bingo and card games; doing jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles; and walking. She walked daily inside and outside. Mary enjoyed attending Bible study and church services. She loved the Lord and loved to listen to His Word.  She also liked eating out at restaurants. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.