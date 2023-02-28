Mary L. (Smith) Walters

Mary L. Walters, 95, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Mary was born on April 21, 1927, in Olive Hill, KY, to Stella Lawhorn and Edward Smith. She enjoyed reading the Bible and mystery books; playing bingo and card games; doing jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles; and walking. She walked daily inside and outside. Mary enjoyed attending Bible study and church services. She loved the Lord and loved to listen to His Word. She also liked eating out at restaurants.
She is survived by three daughters, Bertha Swank, Linda (Jack) Stamper, and Julie Gibson; two sisters, Susetta Bland of Plymouth, Ohio and Rachel (Ernie) Gilliam of Olive Hill, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Linda Walters of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell Walters; her parents; two daughters, Loretta Branch and infant daughter, Virginia Walters; one son, Haskell Walters, Jr.; one granddaughter; one step-granddaughter; one step-grandson; three sons-in-law, Alan Swank, William Gibson, and Robert Branch; two sisters, Myrtle McDaniel and Alma Tabor; and two brothers, Willie Bryant and Frederick Harold Gilliam.
Calling hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East. Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery.
Special thanks to the special team of Ohio Health Hospice workers that took such good care of mother. Thank you to Chelsea, Brittany, Alysha, Abby, Debby, Cathy, and Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.