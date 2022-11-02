Lexington, OH: Mary Kathryn Thomas, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lexington, Ohio. She was born March 24, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio to the late Robert and Kathryn (Copeland) Fox.
Mary was a dedicated teacher for 30 years in Richland and Morrow Counties, retiring in 1996. She loved teaching so much that she went on to volunteer in several teachers’ classrooms for another 17 years. She was an active member of the Richland County Retired Teachers Association, serving for many terms as President and Treasurer. She was also a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association where she served as a liaison for several counties.
Mary was passionate about researching her family tree and took several heritage trips to her ancestors’ homes throughout the U.S. and Ireland. She and her husband, Rodger, also traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, and enjoyed many cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. A special memory was a cruise to the Bahamas with Rodger and the entire family in 2004 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
She was a very skilled seamstress and enjoyed making dresses for her granddaughters, as well as several wedding dresses and veils for members of the family. She was instrumental in teaching her granddaughters the skill of sewing while making Barbie clothes with them. In her later years, she took up quilting and made a unique quilt for each of her four children and 10 grandchildren.
She was a member of the Richland County Ohio State Alumni Club and loved Buckeyes Football. She joined the Alpha Phi Sorority while at Ohio State and was instrumental in colonizing a new chapter of Alpha Phi at Ashland University. Mary was a longtime active member of the United Methodist Church of the Cross in Lexington, Ohio.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Kathy (Tom) Russell, Fred (Joyce) Thomas, Patty (Bill) Sulesky, and daughter-in-law Teresa Thomas, her 10 grandchildren David (Nicki) Russell, Jason (Erin) Russell, Mandy (Nate) Wagner, Dean (Sarah) Delacruz, Jacob (Amy) Thomas, Molly (Ben) Sauder, Sam (Callie) Thomas, Alec (fiancée Alexandria) Sulesky, Abby (Thomas) Grieb, and Ian Thomas, along with 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rodger, son Bill Thomas and sister Carol Fox.
Friends may call on Sunday, November 6th from 2:00-5:00 PM at Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held Monday, November 7th at 11:00 AM. Son-in-law, Tom Russell, will be officiating and burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: United Methodist Church of the Cross, 236 Otterbein Dr., Lexington, OH 44904.
