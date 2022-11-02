Mary Kathryn Thomas

Lexington, OH: Mary Kathryn Thomas, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lexington, Ohio. She was born March 24, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio to the late Robert and Kathryn (Copeland) Fox.

Mary was a dedicated teacher for 30 years in Richland and Morrow Counties, retiring in 1996. She loved teaching so much that she went on to volunteer in several teachers’ classrooms for another 17 years. She was an active member of the Richland County Retired Teachers Association, serving for many terms as President and Treasurer. She was also a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association where she served as a liaison for several counties.

