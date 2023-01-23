Debbi_Watkins_Mary_Jean_(Boylan)_Chambers_849b655d-f461-4778-bfe9-cce7f76887e4_img

Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers

Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 91.

She was born on July 11, 1931, in Mansfield, Ohio, and one of six children of the late Ralph and Mildred (Long) Boylan.  Mary Jean was a resident of Florida, but moved to her hometown of Lexington to be close to her family after her husband, Don Chambers, passed away in February of 2015.

