Mary Jane Hutcheson, 89, of Mansfield, passed away late Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022, at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield. She was born January 15, 1933, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Edna (Littick) and Otto “Burwell” McCormick.
In her youth, Mary was a member of 4-H and played volleyball alongside her twin sister, Martha. She was a member of Highland Grange. She attended Paradise Hill Church in Ashland where she played piano.
Mary was a diligent worker employed as an administrative assistant throughout her life with several employers including Muskingum University, Dr. Walter Kania’s office, Mansfield Memorial Homes, and C.A.C.Y. She loved crafting, decorating and always had a Hershey bar in her hand. Mary kept a neat, well decorated home where she enjoyed the company of family and friends. Above all, spending time with her family was her priority. Mary loved her family dearly and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Mary is survived by five children, Warren (Joyce) Sandel, Anita (Michael) Winter, Earl “Brent” (Kay) Hutcheson, Caroline Maxey and Amy (Bob) Johnson; eleven grandchildren, Michael (Dawn) Sandel, Mitchell (Emily) Sandel, Nicole Needs, Jennifer Needs, Chad (Ashley) Hutcheson, Shane Hutcheson, Zachary (Rachael) Maxey, Jaclyn (Jarred) Zeigler, Jacob (Janell) Mottayaw, Jordan Mottayaw and Jillian Mottayaw; fourteen great-grandchildren and one on the way; her twin sister, Martha Shepler; brother, Lester (Mary Ann) McCormick; father of her three youngest children, Homer (Betty) Hutcheson; dear friend, Forrest Williams; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Sandel; and four siblings, Francis, Lyle, Clay and Anita McCormick.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 17, 2022, in New Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Adamsville, Ohio.
