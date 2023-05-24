Mary Jane Andrasic

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7–8 Mary Jane (Crowley) Andrasic’s race lasted 99 years, finishing May 22, 2023. Now, because of her unwavering faith, she abides with Jesus Christ, her Savior.
Born May 2, 1924, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Elsie and Charles, Mary was one of three daughters known as “the Crowley girls.” Her sisters, Ruth and Cecelia preceded her in death. Mary’s early life was spent in West Allis, Wisconsin which is where she developed her love of cheese (only to be surpassed by her love of chocolate).
In 1947, Mary met a handsome charmer, Joseph Andrasic at a friend’s wedding. She knew that night, this would be the man she would marry. They wed January 24, 1948, a marriage that lasted for 59 years until Joe’s death in 2007.
Mary and Joe had two daughters, Linda (Johann) Mills, and Laura (Scott) Demyan. They also raised their nephew, Dave Prather. Linda and Laura were faithful, daily visitors as their mom finished her earthly journey at Lexington Court after a series of strokes and falls halted her independent living at age 97.
Mary cherished her grandchildren: Joshua (Kristen Mattingly) Mills, Zak (Lizzie Baylor) Mills, Cory (Kori) Demyan, and favorite granddaughter, Arielle Demyan.
Mary was a Lutheran to her very core, with lifelong memberships at First English, Lutheran Church of Mansfield and Hope Lutheran Church during her 37 years as a Florida resident. She was an active servant at both churches. Her daily devotions and prayer lists were legendary among family and friends.
Per Mary’s request, there will be no funeral services. She will be buried at Oak Grove Memorial Park. But, there was, no doubt a celebration as she entered the heavenly realm. Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to Starfish Project in Richland County (9 N Mulberry St, Mansfield, OH 44902), or Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America (303 Matc Ln, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701). A private family service will be held at a later date. The family suggests eating a piece of chocolate in Mary’s memory.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to care for Mary with cremation services. Post a memory online at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
