Mary Jane Andrasic

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7–8 Mary Jane (Crowley) Andrasic’s race lasted 99 years, finishing May 22, 2023. Now, because of her unwavering faith, she abides with Jesus Christ, her Savior.

Born May 2, 1924, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Elsie and Charles, Mary was one of three daughters known as “the Crowley girls.” Her sisters, Ruth and Cecelia preceded her in death. Mary’s early life was spent in West Allis, Wisconsin which is where she developed her love of cheese (only to be surpassed by her love of chocolate).

