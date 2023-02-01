Mary J Sheriff

Mary Jo Sheriff, 80, formerly of Galion, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2023, at Fairhope Hospice Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Mary “Jody” was born on December 3, 1942, in Morehead, Kentucky, to the late Rev. David C. Mann and Clarinelle (White) Mann. She married Rev. Virgil F. Sheriff on January 27, 1942, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2022.
Mary was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and Christ follower. She worked as a homemaker and assisted her husband, Rev. Virgil in Ministry. She served faithfully in various capacities within the church such as, secretary, Sunday school teacher, and bible school teacher until Virgil passes away only 35 days apart from one another. Throughout her years, Mary enjoyed spending time crocheting, reading the bible, and singing.
Mary is survived by her sons: Jimmy (Marilyn) Hargett of Carroll; William (Cynthia) Hargett of Lancaster; 2 stepdaughters: Victoria Kohls of Mansfield; Dawn Sheriff of Galion; and numerous grandchildren: step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Virgil, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Willa Mae Morrison, Sharon Davis, Zona Stamper, David Mann, Dennis Mann, Darrell Mann, Donavan Mann, and Debra Harris; her children Norman Hargett, Anthony Hargett, and Joyce Thorton.
The family will observe a private service and burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Churches of Christ in Christian Union the Mission Department, Circleville, Ohio.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Mary Jo Sheriff.
