Mary J Sheriff

Mary Jo Sheriff, 80, formerly of Galion, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2023, at Fairhope Hospice Center in Lancaster, Ohio.

Mary “Jody” was born on December 3, 1942, in Morehead, Kentucky, to the late Rev. David C. Mann and Clarinelle (White) Mann. She married Rev. Virgil F. Sheriff on January 27, 1942, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2022.

