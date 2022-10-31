Mary Helen Adkins, 73, of Galion went home to be with her savior lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022 after a lengthy illness at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Helen was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 13, 1949 to the late Roston D. Bowman and Asa C. (Maples) Bowman. She married the love of her life, Otha Adkins on November 20, 1979 and he survives her.
Helen worked as an office clerk for 37 years at Geyers Supermarket of Galion until her retirement in 2010. She was a member at Grace Point Church of Galion where she was very strong in her faith and loved the church dearly. She was very thoughtful and always put everyone needs first and loved to give gifts to those special to her. Helen enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking and baking. Over the years, Helen was involved in multiple women's groups in Galion. Helen appreciated the outdoors and traveling to the Great Smokey Mountains every year. She loved to try her luck occasionally going to the casino and playing the slot machines. Helen’s resilience and determination was admired by her peers. This along with her faith helped her during difficult times. When challenging obstacles were thrown Helen’s way, she never let them drag her down. Helen stood tall and proud no matter the circumstance.
In addition to her husband Otha of 42 years, Helen is survived by her sons, Phillip Adkins of Galion, Daniel Adkins of Lexington, Joel (Melissa) Adkins of Lexington; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Bowman of Temperance, Michigan; brother, Michael Osborne of Rochester Hills, Michigan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Roston and Asa (Maples) Bowman; sister, Genella (Willis) Noe; and brother, Glen (Terri) Bowman.
Friends may call on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at the Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North, Galion where the memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00pm with Pastor Paul Walters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to please consider memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or the National Kidney Foundation, 1491 Polaris Parkway, P.O. Box 268, Columbus, Ohio 43240.
Those wishing to share a memory of Helen or to send condolences the Adkins family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Mary Helen Adkins.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.