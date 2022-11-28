Mary “Emily” Saurers, 75 of Crestline passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Emily was born in Crestline on February 13, 1947, to the late James “Jimmy” and Arthella “Artie” (Slorp) Tridico, Sr. On July 22, 1966, Emily would marry David Saurers, Sr. in Monroe, Michigan, and he survives in Crestline.
Emily was a 1965 graduate of Crestline High School, and a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. For 18yrs she managed the Hallmark store in Ontario. Emily was a proud member of the Mary Martha circle at church, life auxiliary member of the Crestline VFW Post 2920, and served as Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Crestline.
Emily’s most treasured memories were those spent with her family, always looking forward to family meals, especially the Holidays where she would cook a feast for her loved ones. If Emily was not spending time with her family, you could find her in her garden tending to her flowers or watching the birds. Emily enjoyed her many trips South with David. On game days, you could be sure that you would find Emily cheering on her Cleveland Indians.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, David; children: David (Jeanette) Saurers, Jr. of Crestline, James Saurers of Crestline, and Mike (Stephanie) Saurers of Galion; siblings: James (Jennifer) Tridico, Jr. of Crestline, and Deborah Kersey of Crestline; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 10:00AM to 11:30AM, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 223 W. Main St. Crestline. The funeral service will be immediately following with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Those wishing to share a memory of Emily or send condolences to the Saurers family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Mary “Emily” Saurers.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
