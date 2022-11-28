Geoffrey_Gompf_Mary_"Emily"_Saurers_9caf1875-14cd-41bd-ae49-6cfdcbf24835_img

Mary "Emily" Saurers

Mary “Emily” Saurers, 75 of Crestline passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. 

Emily was born in Crestline on February 13, 1947, to the late James “Jimmy” and Arthella “Artie” (Slorp) Tridico, Sr. On July 22, 1966, Emily would marry David Saurers, Sr. in Monroe, Michigan, and he survives in Crestline. 

