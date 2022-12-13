Mary "Cathy" Argo

Mary C. "Cathy" Argo, age 58, resident of Shelby, left this life peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Born June 2, 1964, in Crestline to the late David E. Groh and Carol A. (Gary) Dunn, Cathy had been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Crestline High School and from the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at North Central State College. She spent over 30 years working as a PTA in area nursing homes. Recently, she worked at the Shelby Moose Lodge #422, where she was also a member. Cathy also held memberships at the Shelby Eagles #859, Owls Club Nest 2553, and the American Legion Post #488.
Cathy had a feisty disposition and independent spirit. She was a great cook and loved hosting parties for her friends, especially at her pool, making them delicious food. Cathy enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables she grew, often sharing the bounty with her loved ones. Cathy was genuine, outspoken, and well loved. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her devoted husband, and love of her life of 10 years, Troy A. Argo; son Hunter (Sierra Hefner) Finnegan, Step-sons Matthew (Amanda) Argo, Brendan (Heather) Argo, sister Barb (Mace) McCullough, brother John (Michaela) Groh; grandchildren Houston, Demery, Zoey, Quinn, Graham, Grace, Emmett and baby girl arriving in March.
Per Cathy's wishes, no services will be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice At 335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
