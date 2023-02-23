Mary Bocka, 90, was born at home in Hamtramck, Michigan on July 7, 1932. Things were tight in the Depression so she was not given a middle name. In 1985 Mary died and experienced a taste of Heaven. She felt warmth and peace while floating down a bright tunnel. A voice told her that her time on earth was not yet done. Her time did come to enter eternal peace on February 22, 2023. Mary was welcomed by her parents, Kata and John Patrishkoff along with her six older siblings. Two of them, Annie and Suzie, died in childhood.
She married John Bocka on December 8, 1957. Together they raised three sons in New Jersey and would open their home to many visitors and snackers. Though she slowly became shorter in height, Mary’s love for Scripture and her caring praying heart grew. The incense of her many prayers is still in the air. She was often heard reflecting and saying "We have a good, good God!” She explained that all her boys caused her to become prematurely gray. Mary was "one of the guys" until her firstborn, Joseph, married Elizabeth Schley. Through her, Mary began to learn a whole other side of life. More ladies were added into her life when Peter Bocka married Corrine Krecu and David Bocka married Debbie Correll.
Mary was also survived by her grandkids, Taylor (Shannon Theibeau), Laurel (Josh Pollock), Allyse, Andrew, Jessica (David) Biron and Steven (Lena) Correll; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Caleb and Johan Biron who were all added into the family. She was Aunt Mary to many and loved many others like family.
Her husband, John Bocka, died on October 10, 2014. Mary had been his personal nurse for 4 years and his wife for 57. In addition to her parents and two sisters, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Steve, Lawrence, and Peter Patrishkoff; and her sister, Sophie Mrozowsky.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 Lexington-Springmill Rd. S., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Apostolic Christian Church, 1332 Middle Bellville Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
