Mary Ann Sutter, age 89, of Crestline, died early Thursday morning, February 23, 2023 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Galion.
Mary Ann was born on May 27, 1933 to the late Florian and Cordelia (Foos) Smith. Born at Bucyrus Hospital, Mary Ann grew up and spent her childhood in New Washington and was a 1952 graduate of New Washington High School. On February 14, 1953 she married Edgar J. Sutter and together celebrating 59 years of marriage until his death on June 12, 2012. Mary Ann and Edgar raised their six children on the family farm that the Sutter family has called home for four generations. Mary Ann dedicated her life entirely to her family and partnered with Edgar to run the family farm. Her interests and hobbies were rarely her own, but rather for those whom she loved. She will forever be remembered as a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As a homemaker, Mary Ann was a great cook, enjoyed flower gardening, excelled in home matches of croquet, and could throw a mean pitch as the permanent pitcher in home baseball games. A woman of faith, Mary Ann was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and had been a member of their Altar and Rosary Society.
Survivors include her children: Ben (Janet) Sutter of Crestline, David (Dianne) Sutter of Crestline, Ron Sutter of Crestline, Ann (Edward) Stransky of Plain City, and Sally (George) Young of Crestline; 16 grandchildren: Amanda Sutter, Christopher (Kim) Sutter, Nathan Sutter, Travis (Stephanie) Sutter, Valerie (Derek) Feldhaus, Shanna (Michael) Moore, Matthew Sutter, Jeremiah (Melissa) Bradley, Nick (Jaimi) Bradley, Melissa Stransky (Brian White), Brittany (Steven) Barrett, Joshua Stransky, Jessica Young (Chuck Burge), Nichole Young (Keith Griffin), Dawn (Matt) Bailey, and Jeremy (Patty) Young; 16 great grandchildren; two sister in laws: Stella Sutter and Joan Sutter; other relatives and friends. In addition to her late husband and parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her daughter: Alice Ann Sutter in 1959; daughter in law: Charlotte Sutter; sister: Joan Espenschied; and her brother: Vincent Smith.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 5742 State Route 61, Shelby. Father Jeff Smith will celebrate the Mass with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
