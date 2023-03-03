Marvin L. Keinath

Marvin Leroy Keinath, 93, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 surrounded by his wife, Joyce and his family. He was born in Shelby, Ohio on March 1, 1930 to the late Albert and Nellie (Weaver) Keinath.
Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Army and over the years worked as a farmer. He had also worked as a delivery driver for Page Dairy for 12 years and 5 years with Bank One as a courier. He later retired from Tappan after 25 years.
Marvin was a wonderful and dedicated husband, father, papa and friend. He always remained grateful for everything his family and friends ever did for him. His greatest joy was spending time with those he loved most, cherishing the moments of laughter and fun they all shared together. He also had a servant’s heart, always willing and ready to help others in need. Marvin enjoyed tinkering around in his garage, especially restoring old cars. He also enjoyed over 30 years of western square dancing and loved the outdoors, especially fishing, waterskiing and taking the boat out on the lake. He attended McElroy Church of Christ for many years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (Baker) Keinath; four children; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Elwood (Diane) Keinath, Larry (Sherry) Keinath and David Keinath; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Keinath; daughter, Victoria Diane Keinath Harris; son, Howard “Leroy” Keinath; sisters, Betty Keinath Stoner and Iris Keinath Trumpower; and sister-in-law, Margaret Keinath.
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, Freedom Caregivers, Village Caregiving, A Touch of Grace Home Healthcare and all the family members involved in the care, love and support shown to Marvin.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Keinath and Rev. Dr. Thomas Keinath officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice or to Veterans Affairs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.