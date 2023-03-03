Hope_Hensley_Marvin_L._Keinath_38e6edac-f630-4167-9b20-69148adfd15b_img

Marvin L. Keinath

Marvin Leroy Keinath, 93, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 surrounded by his wife, Joyce and his family. He was born in Shelby, Ohio on March 1, 1930 to the late Albert and Nellie (Weaver) Keinath.

Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Army and over the years worked as a farmer. He had also worked as a delivery driver for Page Dairy for 12 years and 5 years with Bank One as a courier. He later retired from Tappan after 25 years. 

