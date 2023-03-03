Debbi_Watkins_Martin_"Marty"_Moritz_7686a1c5-2251-4a7f-abbd-77118351feaa_img

Martin "Marty" Moritz

Martin “Marty” Moritz passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, following a brief illness.  He was born on March 9, 1952, in Mansfield, OH and graduated from St. Peter’s High School and the University of Cincinnati.  Marty was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Long Moritz, and his parents, Martin, and Jane Miner Moritz.

Marty had a deep love for his family and was committed to his faith and church, St. Peter’s.  He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren on the beaches of Florida, boating on Lake Erie, catching an Indians game, watching Mid-Ohio races and trips to Cedar Point. Visits to Chicago and Jacksonville to share time with his beloved family were frequent and cherished.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.