Martin “Marty” Moritz passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, following a brief illness. He was born on March 9, 1952, in Mansfield, OH and graduated from St. Peter’s High School and the University of Cincinnati. Marty was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Long Moritz, and his parents, Martin, and Jane Miner Moritz.
Marty had a deep love for his family and was committed to his faith and church, St. Peter’s. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren on the beaches of Florida, boating on Lake Erie, catching an Indians game, watching Mid-Ohio races and trips to Cedar Point. Visits to Chicago and Jacksonville to share time with his beloved family were frequent and cherished.
Second only to love of family was Marty’s love of golf. He was a lifelong member of Westbrook Country Club where he enjoyed many years of playing with family and close friends. Playing Pebble Beach was a dream come true that he treasured as the crown jewel of many golf trips.
If Marty wasn’t on the golf course or spending time with family, he was watching sports, from his beloved Bearcats to the Gamecocks, St. Peter’s Spartans and Lexington Minutemen. Watching his grandchildren play baseball, flag football, golf or soccer were also favorite pastimes.
Marty was humbly honored to be a third-generation co-owner of Moritz Concrete. Growing into this role following the founders, Frank Moritz (grandfather), Martin Moritz (father) and Peter Moritz (uncle). Marty, his brothers, cousins, and nephews have proudly kept the Moritz Concrete name strong and respected throughout north central Ohio for over 70 years.
Marty is survived by his children: Scott (Laura) Moritz of Jacksonville, FL, Jill McDougall of Neptune Beach, FL, Matthew Moritz of Chicago, IL; and stepson, Ryan (Joy) Dials of Mansfield; grandchildren, Kaylie and Jakeb McDougall, Brianna and Braden Moritz, and Trevor and Megan Dials; sisters and brothers, Dianne (Carl) Stehle, Jim (Becky) Moritz, Joe (Debbie) Moritz, all of Mansfield, Mary Ann (George) Blatt of Sherman, NY; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Denny and Connie Long of Orange Park, FL. Marty was a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews: Mary Ann (Ron) Sellers, Andy (Carrie) Stehle, Jeni (John) Stewart, Jason (Carrie) Moritz, Nathan (Casie) Moritz, Joseph (Liz) Moritz, Bryan (Emily) Moritz, Shawn (Emma) Moritz, Katie (Andy) Dalugoda, Annie (Jacob) Heck, Keri (Roy) Lewis, and Eric (Jen) Long. Marty was also blessed, as a former basketball player, to unite with his biggest cheerleader, Phyllis Weiss, whom he deeply cherished. He will also be missed by his dearest, lifelong friends, Leonard Quick and Chuck Hahn.
Marty’s bright blue eyes, incredible smile, full laugh, and signature mannerisms will be missed by so many who will always hold him close in their hearts.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A Mass of Christian burial will be recited on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Lora, in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church or YMCA of North Central Ohio – Mansfield.
