Martha Rocks

Martha “Marti” Barker Shollenberger Rocks, 79, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 peacefully at her home after a battle with cancer.

Born in the South Shore of Chicago, IL and raised in the Greater Chicago area. She went on to live in Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Plainfield, NJ, Mansfield, Ohio, Marshall, Michigan, Marion, Ohio and settled the remainder of her days in Delaware, Ohio. Finding something or someone to love in all those places!

