Martha “Mert” Elizabeth Kinkel McLain passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Brookdale-Wooster at the age of 90.
Born Feb. 12, 1933, in North Bergen, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elsie (Keller) Kinkel. She came to Mansfield at the age of three and graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1951. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta.
She worked at North American Knitting Mill, Klassic Knits, Mansfield Memorial Homes as a speech therapy assistant and at Rotary Adult Day Care in the Alzheimer’s unit. Her greatest joys in life were her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an amazing homemaker and enjoyed hosting dinner parties where her gourmet cooking skills were in full display. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader for many years. Mert volunteered her time to MedCentral Mansfield Hospital and RSVP. She was a member of First Congregational Church where she served as a steward and worked at the annual rummage sale.
Mert enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states. Visiting her parents, siblings, cousins and friends across the country and Europe were some special memories.
Mert is survived by three children, Kim (Dean) Ransdell, Mike (Tina Narick) McLain and Keith (Francine) McLain; five grandchildren, Sean Riggenbach, Grace Riggenbach, Morgen McLain, Jacob McLain and Howard Bertrand; and three great-grandchildren, Bruce Bertrand, and Ella and Declan Riggenbach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McLain; siblings, Walt Kinkel, Ellie Hanner and Ruth Ritter; and in-laws, Ken and Mildred McLain.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband.
