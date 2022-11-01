Martha Laser

Martha Mae Laser, age 94, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 in the Willows at Willard nursing facility.
Born February 21, 1928 in Richland County to George & Mildred (Boyce) Myers, Martha had been a Shelby resident since the 1980's.
She was employed with Lazarus Department Store in Mansfield as a sales clerk and Midwest Industries in Willard. Martha was also a volunteer firefighter for the Plymouth Fire Department and was also a volunteer with the Richland County Fair Auxillary. She was a member of the First Christian Church. Martha enjoyed attending horse shows and for over 30 years kept records for the draft horse show events. She also enjoyed sewing and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Martha was always busy making various afghans, quilts, and other handmade items. She was a great baker and enjoyed making pies for her family, especially for their birthdays. She was a woman of many talents.
She is survived by three sons, Larry (Patricia) Laser of Ashland, Jack Laser of Middleton, TN, Mike (Norma) Laser of Willard; one step-daughter, Joyce Whisler of New Washington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, George David (Brenda) Myers of Plymouth; four sisters, Donna Parks of Shelby, Florence Pogue of Mansfield, Betty Spayed of Mansfield and Barbara Didion of Las Vegas.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold C. Laser; one brother, Charles Myers and one sister, Doris Hershner; one son Dennis Laser.
Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby on Friday, November 4 from 11:00AM-1:00PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00PM. Pastor Diana Seaman will officiate with internment in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh.
In place of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Richland County Fair Board.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Funeral home : Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory
