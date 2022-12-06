Martha Jean Zickefoose, age 56, of Mansfield, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Winchester Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born August 5, 1966, in Willard, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jean (Sullivan) and the late Charles Jones. Martha was an area homemaker her entire life and had the biggest heart, caring for everyone as she could do best. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a knack for fixing computers and enjoyed playing her computer games, especially Farmville. Martha enjoyed collected dolls and had quite an extensive collection.
Martha is survived by her husband, David Zickefoose; mother, Jean Weltlin; three children, Derek Van Wormer, Amanda Stephens and Brandon Van Wormer; three step children, Laura Jerral, Janita Persons and David L. Zickefoose Jr.; six grandchildren, Chloe Stephens, Arianna Stephens, Kinsley Stephens, Derek Van Wormer Jr., Preston Van Wormer and Shayla Van Wormer; and sixteen step grandchildren, Shelby, Melissa, Lisa, Shawn, Travis, Shannon, Shianne, Thomas, Courtney, Robert, Caden, Aden, David, Brandon, Leonard III and Christina Zickefoose. She is also survived by three sisters, Laura Saylor, Margie McCoy and Kathleen Weltlin; and six brothers, Elucian Jones, Louis Jones, David Jones, George Weltlin, Harley Weltlin and William Weltlin.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Louis Weltlin; and biological father, Charles Jones.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.