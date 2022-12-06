Wappner Funeral Directors (Logo)

Martha Jean Zickefoose, age 56, of Mansfield, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Winchester Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 5, 1966, in Willard, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jean (Sullivan) and the late Charles Jones. Martha was an area homemaker her entire life and had the biggest heart, caring for everyone as she could do best. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a knack for fixing computers and enjoyed playing her computer games, especially Farmville. Martha enjoyed collected dolls and had quite an extensive collection.

