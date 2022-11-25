Martha J. Schroeder

Martha Jean Schroeder, 91 of Crestline, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Martha was born in Crestline, on August 14, 1931, to the late Norbert “Dutch” and Leona (Zeller) Weaver. On July 28, 1948, Martha would marry Daniel Schroeder, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2014.
The longtime wife of a farmer, Martha pitched in where she was needed, and always enjoyed taking meals to the workers in the fields. Known for her cooking, Martha enjoyed cooking for her family, or assisting with meals at St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a member. If she was not cooking, or working on the farm, she was volunteering her time with the Crestline VFW Post 2920 Auxiliary, or the Knights of Columbus, Msg. Leo W. Frye Council #2642 Auxiliary. Martha would also spend her time attending Red Hat Society and Rosary Society meetings and making ceramics on her own kiln. What Martha cherished most though was her family, she was so proud of each and every one of her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and did not mind sharing it with those around her.
Martha is survived by her children: Donna (Ronald) Pry of Tiro, Nancy (Jack) Smith of Ashland, Ron (Deb) Schroeder of Crestline, Ken (Kelly) Schroeder of Lexington, and Tom Schroeder of Crestline; her grandchildren: Nicole, Neil, Natalie, Nandee, Jeff, Jarrod, Nick, Tiffany, Ryan, Riley, Heather, and Chad; and 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers: Paul and Robert Weaver; and grandson: Erin Schroeder.
Friends may call on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 28th, 2022 at 10:30AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crestline. Burial will follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Those wishing to share a memory of Martha or send condolences to the Schroeder family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Martha Jean Schroeder.
