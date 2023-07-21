Martha J. Charles

BELLVILLE: Martha Jane Charles passed from Earth into God’s eternity on Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was 90.
The daughter of Wayne and Viola (Fleming) Charles, she was born on October 6, 1932 in Jefferson Township, Ohio. Martha graduated from Bellville High School in 1950, and lived her entire life in the Bellville area until her health caused her to move into a nursing center.
Martha worked a combined total of 50 years at the Central Market, until it closed, and then at Stoodt’s Market in Bellville until her retirement.
Her Faith in Christ and service to others were very important to Martha throughout her life. She was a charter member of the Clearfork Valley Wesleyan Church, where she served in the youth and children’s department and the music department for many years.
She was also a member of the Bellville Jefferson Historical Society and served many years on the Ways & Means Committee. Martha was known as a “people person” and was a helper to many throughout her life- a special thank you to all who helped her in return.
Martha is survived by her sister Virginia (Floyd) Savage and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Leslie (Pearl) Charles and Paul (Pat) Charles, sister Ruth (Paul) Delong, and good friend Dale Reed.
The Charles family will receive friends Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Martha’s life will begin immediately at 1 pm. Jim Carder will speak. Burial will follow in Zion (Four Corners) Cemetery.
For contributions in her memory may be made to Impact Church, 160 Woodruff Rd, Mansfield, Ohio 4480, or to the Bellville Jefferson Township Historical Society at 167 Main Street, Bellville, Ohio 44813.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Martha’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Bellville/Butler Family Owned Funeral Homes
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Charles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.