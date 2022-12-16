Marsha Eve Griffith, 76, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2022, at her residence in Crestline.
Marsha was born in Boyd, KY, on October 20, 1946, to the late Fred Kelley and Mildred (Reynolds) Reeder. She married Richard A. Griffith in 1963 and they were married for forty-eight years.
Marsha attended The Ohio State University with a degree in Education. She became a third-grade teacher. She enjoyed watching TV, gardening her flowers, cooking, and buying a daily lottery ticket. Marsha was a loving and caring person, always ready to help anyone in need. She loved spending time with her friends.
Marsha is survived by her children; Chris Griffith of Crestline, Melanie Gantz, of Ashland, and one grandchild, Ashley Gantz.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marsha was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Gibbons.
Friends may call on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, Ohio.
Those wishing to share a memory of Marsha or send condolences to the Griffith family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Marsha Griffith.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Griffith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.