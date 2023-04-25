Marlene Cline

Marlene Sue Cline, 62, of Loudonville, Ohio passed away April 22, 2023 at home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 30, 1961 the daughter of Frank E. Burkepile and Lila Sweet (McKee). Marlene had lived in the Loudonville, Perrysville, Ashland area her entire life.
She had worked at Step 2 for 24 years and enjoyed legos, puzzles, word searches, baking, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Her proudest achievements were her children and grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her children, Deanna (Anthony) Miller, Mitch (Debbie) Zimmerman, Mark Zimmerman, William Spencer and Dana (Logan) Tanner; siblings, Larry (Toni) Burkepile, Steve (Dixie) Burkepile and Deb (Gene) Milks; 14 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Esther Burkepile and Robert & Joann Sweet and three brothers, Jim, Ron and Kevin.
A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held Monday May 1, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd, Mansfield, Oh 44906.
The family would like give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hospice of North Central Ohio for the loving care they gave Marlene.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
