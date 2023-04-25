mike_lancaster_Marlene_Cline_4074a0f8-6b7f-43ce-bae4-add4e422934a_img

Marlene Cline

Marlene Sue Cline, 62, of Loudonville, Ohio passed away April 22, 2023 at home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 30, 1961 the daughter of Frank E. Burkepile and Lila Sweet (McKee). Marlene had lived in the Loudonville, Perrysville, Ashland area her entire life.

She had worked at Step 2 for 24 years and enjoyed legos, puzzles, word searches, baking, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Her proudest achievements were her children and grandchildren.

