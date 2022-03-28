Outgoing and engaging, there was never a dull moment with Mark Willeke. He had the unique ability to make friends with just about anyone….and those friendships lasted.
Mark passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 21, 2022. He was just 55 years old.
The son of Robert and Faye (Campbell) Willeke, Mark was born August 8, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio. Active and athletic, Mark was a multi sport athlete for Mt. Gilead graduating in 1984. In high school he played baseball, basketball and excelled as one of the best golfers for the Mt. Gilead Indians. Mark graduated from Muskingum University where he was a member of the golf team. He continued his golf career after college, spending 1 year on the Pro Tour. He loved the game and played from March to November at area courses. Mark’s love of basketball led him to work as a respected boys and girls varsity basketball referee. For the past 16 basketball seasons, Mark would be found in numerous basketball gyms throughout Ohio.
Mark was very proud of his daughters, always called them “his shorty’s”. He loved taking them to the swimming pool and watching them play sports in their younger years. He was very excited to attend his daughters upcoming wedding and share in her special day.
Mark worked for ProCare Health Brokers selling insurance. He enjoyed working with Rush Woodworks, selling hand crafted wooden flags, and memorial boxes.
Approachable, Mark made friends so easily. Generous with his time, Mark volunteered as a Long-term Care Volunteer Advocate, visiting with nursing home residents.
Mark is survived by his daughters Dannelle Willeke (fiancé Walt Vukmanic) of Columbus and Katelynn Willeke of Columbus; Father Robert Willeke of Mansfield; Brother Dave (Alice) Willeke of Lexington, Sister Sue (Paul) Middaugh of Arizona; Niece and Nephews Meghan Willeke, Mitchell (Kelsey) Willeke, Mason (Brooke) Willeke; Great Niece Maeve Willeke and Nicholas Middaugh; the love of his life Melissa Wilson of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his mother Faye Willeke and sister Janet Willeke.
His family will receive friends Monday, March 28, 2022 from 3-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where his funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 am. Minister Shawn Easterling will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist his daughters with funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.