Mark W. Stull, age 69 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home Thursday, November 24, 2022, with his family by his side. Born June 8, 1953 in Ashland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Boyd R. and Ruth A. (Mengert) Stull.
Mark graduated from Malabar High School, class of 1971. Following high school, he attended Otterbein University where he met his wife, Debbie (LeChaix) Stull. Together, they moved back to Mansfield and started a family. Mark had a strong work ethic and worked as an insurance agent for many years. He later became owner of C & S Insurance and was a partner of Triple S. Realty. His customers meant the world to him.
Mark loved traveling, especially to Maui to whale watch, sit on the beach and relax. As an avid sports fan, he loved watching the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed making his friends and family laugh; his sense of humor was the best. Mark loved his country and was a proud and faithful republican.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Debbie (LeChaix) Stull; daughter, Cassie (Stull) Garrison; son-in-law, Matthew Garrison; grandchildren, Mattie and Charlie Garrison; favorite granddog, Penny; sister, Susan (Stull) and Wayne Ellis of Wilmington, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Mame (Frank) Staniszewski of Madison, Wisconsin and Barb Pesek of Goodyear, Arizona; brothers-in-law, Tom (Diane) LeChaix of Goodyear, Arizona and Michael LeChaix of Pine, Arizona; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Beth) Ellis, Scott (Melissa) Ellis, Katie (Patrick) Ryan, Sarah (Blain) Williams, Frankie Staniszewski, Zak (Margaret) Staniszewski, Callie (David) Douglas, David (Ashley) Pesek, Greg (Margot) Pesek, Annie (Steve) Schusler, Susie (Bill) Slife, Danny (Morgan) LeChaix; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd R. and Ruth A. Stull and son, Christopher M. Stull.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for their love and care for Mark.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Deer Ridge Banquet Room, 900 Comfort Plaza Drive, Bellville, Ohio 44813. A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Richland County Foundation in reference to the Christopher Mark Stull Fund, 181 S. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.