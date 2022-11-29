Hope_Hensley_Mark_W._Stull_fa784bcb-1718-4202-afde-bcbe285f7eb3_img

Mark W. Stull

Mark W. Stull, age 69 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home Thursday, November 24, 2022, with his family by his side. Born June 8, 1953 in Ashland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Boyd R. and Ruth A. (Mengert) Stull. 

Mark graduated from Malabar High School, class of 1971. Following high school, he attended Otterbein University where he met his wife, Debbie (LeChaix) Stull. Together, they moved back to Mansfield and started a family. Mark had a strong work ethic and worked as an insurance agent for many years. He later became owner of C & S Insurance and was a partner of Triple S. Realty. His customers meant the world to him. 

