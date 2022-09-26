Mark Steven Shrewsbury, 66 of Hackleburg, Alabama formerly of Crestline, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Marion Regional Medical Center. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on November 15, 1955 to the late Walter and Mildred (Brown) Shrewsbury.
Mark retired from Luntz Corporation as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, collecting rocks on his daily walks and sports, especially watching OSU Buckeye football. A man of faith, Mark loved reading his Bible and always put God first in his life. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially with his children and wife who was his best friend. He cherished the moments of laughter and the memories made with Mark will never be forgotten.
Mark is survived by his wife, Roberta (Pugh) Shrewsbury; children, Kevin Pugh, Angela (James) Johnson, Erica (John Lykins) Shrewsbury and Mark (Ninah) Shrewsbury II; 11 grandchildren, Katelyn, Alex, Mariah, Collin, Aubrie, Anthony, Cameron, Jace, Payton, Luke and Mason; great-grandson, Braedyn Mosier and baby Waylon on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters, Susan Lynn Hardrick and Kimberly Shrewsbury Reese.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Shrewsbury and brother, Fred Shrewsbury.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill, Ontario, Ohio 44906. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 29, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Michael Rogers officiating. He will be laid to rest in Shelby-Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
