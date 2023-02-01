Mark Hoyt Payne, 59, of Marion, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Galion Point Nursing Home in Galion.
Mark was born in Crestline on November 12, 1963, to the late Shelby and Juanita (Hensley) Payne.
Upon graduation from high school, Mark entered the United States Navy. Afterwards, he was employed by the food service industry, at Cub Foods in Columbus working as a manager for many years. Mark was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Crestline.
Mark is survived by his three sisters-in-law, Karen Payne, of Waynesboro, VA, Sharon Payne of Bucyrus, Connie Payne of Crestline, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his three brothers, Wade Payne, Jim Payne and Jerry Payne.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Mark or send condolences to the Payne family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Mark Hoyt Payne.
