Mark Edward Waun, 54, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 5, 1969 to Edward and Catherine (Ferguson) Waun.
Mark was a character who had his passions he loved to pursue. His favorite by far was his music. He worked long and hard to become the guitar player he wanted to be while recording beautiful music. He would talk for hours about music, guitars and recording. Mark was also an extraordinarily gifted artist who created things that were at times jaw dropping from a very young age. He formerly shared those talents at Carousel Works. From his preteen days he was always gifted with the ability to figure out electronics and small engines. He made this another hobby during his life using it often. He was a smart guy with a lot of talents, who worked hard giving his all at everything he did. He will be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine Waun of Mansfield; sister and brother-in-law, Carrie (Scott) Jeffrey of Mansfield; brother-in-law, Tim Cole of Fountain Inn, SC; niece, Ashley Jeffrey of Mansfield; nephews, Tim Cole of Fountain Inn, SC, and Andrew Marc Jeffrey of Suwannee, GA; and ex-wife and friend, Dawn Foster of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Waun and sister, Mary Beth Cole.
No services will be held at this time. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.
