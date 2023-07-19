Mark Allen Wilkinson of Apple Creek, Ohio, went home to be with Lord Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 7, 1972, to Frank G. and Linda (Lanesky) Wilkinson, in Wooster, Ohio. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School. Mark had recently started his own business, Mark’s Specialty Products after working for Troyer Cheese for 16 years.
On March 20, 1998, he married his sweetheart, Veronica Reyes, and proved himself to be a devoted husband, father and papaw. He provided for and protected his family. They enjoyed 25 beautiful years of marriage.
Mark enjoyed and was passionate about many things, but the passion of his heart was worship and leading God’s people into worship. He most recently was Worship Leader at Parkview Christian Church.
The amount of lives Mark has impacted can’t be counted. From our enormous family to the congregation members of the church he leads worship for, to the countless people who have crossed his path. Mark has never known a stranger, only new friends. He was a true leader and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica Wilkinson; mother, Linda (Willie) House; three children, Brittni (Matt) Salem, Benjamin Wilkinson, and Christiana Wilkinson; four grandchildren, Jaxon, Emma, Lillian and Della; five siblings, Frank Wilkinson, Timothy Wilkinson, Chris (Brent) Coffy, Erin (Jon) Stewart and Carianne (Scott) Baltzell; mother-in-law, Antonia Ornelas; six brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Asuncion Reyes, Martin (Sandra) Reyes, Ramiro (Erica) Reyes, Irma Reyes, Noe Reyes and Carmen Reyes; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two infant daughters, Hannah and Beya Wilkinson; his father; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkview Christian Church, 1912 Burbank Rd. #2114, Wooster, Ohio. Pastor Jeremiah Scadden and Mark’s family will conduct the service. He will be laid to rest in Sherwood Memorial Gardens in a private service at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ashland is honored to serve the family.
