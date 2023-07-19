Debbi_Watkins_Mark_Allen_Wilkinson_152ad7fd-51ed-48c7-84d4-5ac942076a4d_img

Mark Allen Wilkinson

Mark Allen Wilkinson of Apple Creek, Ohio, went home to be with Lord Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by his family. 

He was born April 7, 1972, to Frank G. and Linda (Lanesky) Wilkinson, in Wooster, Ohio. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School. Mark had recently started his own business, Mark’s Specialty Products after working for Troyer Cheese for 16 years. 

