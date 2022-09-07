Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Mark_A._Stankovich_585a4239-e8aa-45de-bfec-876abc8b2a17_img

Mark A. Stankovich

Mark A. Stankovich, 59, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mark was born May 11, 1963, in Mansfield, to George and Helen L. (Lyon) Stankovich. He loved the Lord and loved his family and was a very selfless person, always helping others. He had a great sense of humor. Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, fixing things, cars, Nascaar, and watching the Cleveland Browns. Mark also loved his cats.

