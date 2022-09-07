Mark A. Stankovich, 59, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Mark was born May 11, 1963, in Mansfield, to George and Helen L. (Lyon) Stankovich. He loved the Lord and loved his family and was a very selfless person, always helping others. He had a great sense of humor. Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, fixing things, cars, Nascaar, and watching the Cleveland Browns. Mark also loved his cats.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Stankovich of Ashland; daughters, Ashley Davis (Michael Youssef) of Lakewood, Amanda Pekarovic (Kyle Freiberg) of Cortland, and Cassie Hannum (Jesse Williams) of Mansfield; stepson, Cody (Fallon) Hannum of Cherry Hill, NJ; grandchildren, Ryan Davis and Audrey Pekarovic; siblings, Mary Kennedy of Lexington, John Stankovich of Mansfield, and Sam (Robin) Stankovich of Ashland; former spouse, Victoria Stimens; mother-in-law, Sandra Clark; nephews, Joe (Heather) Stankovich, John (Christi) Stankovich, Cody (Kelsey) Kennedy, Kyle Stankovich, and Seth (Anna) Binion; niece, Alex Vega Garcia; and many great-nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, George Stankovich; and his longtime companion, Gina Hannum.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
