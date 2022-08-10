Mark A. Leist Aug 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mark A. Leist Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark A. Leist, age 69, of Fredericktown, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon.To express a condolence to the family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.comFuneral home : Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel To plant a tree in memory of Mark Leist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Condolence Lasater Chapel Mark A. Leist Visitation Mount Vernon Pass Away × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
