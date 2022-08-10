Maggie_Allred_Mark_A._Leist_11d1e666-5d2e-461a-a683-616186096ba6_img

Mark A. Leist

Mark A. Leist, age 69, of Fredericktown, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon.

